Elon Musk Witnesses A Drop In His Net Worth By $768 Million To $23.6 Billion

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk's net worth fell $768 million after a botched up Cybertruck debut at its Los Angeles event on November 21. He called Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen onto the stage to throw a big metal ball at the side window in order to showcase the strength of the vehicle's armoured glass windows. Musk's stunt backfired on him as the "armoured" glass windows were left with huge cracks.

A fall in Elon Musk's net worth

According to reports, the company's share fell by a total of 6% since the market closed for the day, bringing down Musk's net worth by $768 million in a matter of one day to a total of $23.6 billion. Analysts at the wall street had a difference of opinion on the issue surrounding Tesla. According to reports, 12 people have issued buyings ratings for the company's stock, 9 people have issued holds and a total of 16 people have issued sells.

An analyst at the Deutsche bank, Emmanuel Rosner, he was of the opinion that there were a few important questions that were left unanswered to be able to assess the interest of potential buyers of the cyber track and whether such a thing could attract a big commercial base or a selected list of clients.

Read: Elon Musk Launches New Tesla Cybertruck Electric Pickup Truck Starting At $39,900

Rosner questioned whether the design of the electrical 'cyber track' would attract them to buy the vehicle or whether they would trust its durability after the botched up launch event, referring to the cracked window glass after a metal ball was thrown at it.

Glass window: *Is made of glass*



Solid steel ball: “I’m about to end this mans whole career”#Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/5cqj21yqek — Mason (@masonmaelstrom) November 22, 2019

Read: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's 'Cybertruck' Pickup, Window Glass Breaks During Strength Test

Elon Musk's stunt backfires

Musk was apparently surprised by what had happened and said that the throw was maybe a little bit hard. According to reports, he told the audience that the windows had not cracked in tests that were previously conducted. Musk added that in the previous tests, they had literally thrown everything at the window and also said that they had even thrown a kitchen sink and the armoured glass did not break.

Elon Musk unveiled the electric Cybertruck at an event in Los Angeles on November 21. According to reports, hours before the launch of the truck, Musk quoted one of his tweets where he had wished to create a truck with amazing air suspension and corners like it was on the railway tracks.

Read: Germany Hails Tesla Plan To Build New Factory Near Berlin

Read: Elon Musk Says New Tesla Auto Factory Will Be Set Up In Berlin

(With inputs from agencies)