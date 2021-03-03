Elon Musk's Mother Calls Son 'brilliant Engineer', Shares Marksheet Of Test He Took At 17

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye took to her Twitter handle to share the mark sheet of a computer aptitude test that her son took as a teenager. The post received over 55,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

"If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom," she wrote. One user wrote, "It warms my heart to see this." The other said, "Inspiring! Gonna share this with my daughter who registered this year for Aeronautical Engineering at the same university!"

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

Elon Musk's fortune rockets into the stratosphere

The Harun Global Rich List reveals that the world added 412 total billionaires in the same period, at the rate of 8 billionaires per week.

It puts Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk at the very top, with Musk adding a monstrous $151 billion to overtake Amazon's Jeff Bezos who himself managed to add $49 billion to his fortune and is now worth $189 billion. Next up are Bernard of LVMH, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg are next up, in third, fourth, and fifth positions.

In terms of cities, Beijing has the most billionaires in the world, followed by Shanghai and New York in third.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service coming to India, here's how to pre-order

Russia calls Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Vladimir Putin a 'misunderstanding'

Bezos-Musk have been swapping places

As per the report, since January both billionaires, Musk and Bezos have been swapping places as the Tesla value fluctuated. At the start of 2021, the Tesla stocks surged as much as 25% before wiping off almost all of its profits. Musk had even briefly overtaken Bezos after his rocket company SpaceX raised $850 million earlier this month and valued the company at $74 billion which was also a 60% jump from August. Prior to January, Amazon founder had occupied the top post reportedly for three straight years. After which, Musk eclipsed the e-commerce titan owing to a 794% rally in Tesla shares.

Elon Musk says Dogecoin 'literally' going on the Moon, the cryptocurrency jumps 25%

India adds 40 of 2020's 412 new billionaires; Elon Musk's wealth rockets into stratosphere