Russia Calls Elon Musk's Clubhouse Invitation To Vladimir Putin A 'misunderstanding'

Kremlin on Tuesday called Elon Musk's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a conversation on invite-only app Clubhouse a "misunderstanding". Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on March 2 that there was no follow-up by Tesla founder Elon Musk, saying "apparently it was a misunderstanding". According to Bloomberg, Peskov said the "matter is exhausted" now.

American billionaire Elon Musk had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a conversation on Clubhouse app earlier last month. Musk took to Twitter handle, where he tagged the official account of Kremlin and asked if Putin would like to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse app. Musk had also tweeted the message in Russian. "It would be a great honor to speak with you," Musk wrote in Russian.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

After Musk's invitation, Peskov had called it an "interesting offer", but asked for more details. However, Musk apparently did not provide any follow-up information about the invitation, leaving Kremlin high and dry. Russia now thinks Musk's tweet was a "misunderstanding"

Musk first appeared on Clubhouse during the launch of the app, where around 5,000 people joined in to hear the billionaire speak about various subjects. Musk talked about a whole lot of things, from his plans to colonise Mars, to whether Dogecoin might become the universal currency of the future, to the Gamestop incident and the stock market.

Clubhouse app

Clubhouse has been developed by entrepreneur Paul Davison, a former Google engineer best known for social-networking app Highlight. The app is currently in its beta version and can be downloaded via Apple's App Store. Clubhouse is not available for Android users at the time of writing this copy. The app garnered popularity after celebrities including rapper Drake, actor Jared Leto, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oprah joined in as early members.

