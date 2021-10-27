Emmanuel Macron Dials Xi Jinping; Discusses Foreign Policy & Afghanistan Situation

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed an array of issues over a phone call on Tuesday. The two heads of state expressed their views on the humanitarian situation of Afghanistan with President Macron insisting the Taliban combat terrorism and respect women's rights. He also underscored the need for Iran to put an end to activities that violate the JCPOA (nuclear deal), said a statement released by the French presidency, as per ANI.

On the sidelines of the aforementioned telephonic conversation between President Macron and Jinping, the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has announced the formation of "committees" with China to enhance bilateral ties, the Khamaa News. According to reports by the Afghan state media, both the parties mutually agreed upon the proposal during a meeting between interim Islamic Emirati Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Doha.

A total of three "committees" will oversee political, economic and bilateral cooperation. The first will deal with political and diplomatic relations, while the second will be assigned to follow up bilateral ties and joint agreements. The third will be addressing matters related to the economy, including excavating mines in Afghanistan. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mujahid also mentioned that China has announced $1 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan alongside sanctions for food and medicine worth $5 million.

Macron urges Jinping to recalibrate EU-Chinese economic ties

On the other hand, President Jinping asked his French counterpart to ensure European Union maintains the autonomy of its foreign policy, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Reverting to this, President Macron urged Jinping to recalibrate the EU-Chinese economic ties in the spirit of reciprocity and guarantee European countries a bigger market in China.The leaders had earlier spoken in February following which they participated in a trilateral video summit with caretaker German chancellor Angela Merkel in July. It is to be noted that the phonic conversation came just as President Macron is set to assume the role of EU President in 2022 under the rotational rule.

Moreover, China is the EU's biggest source of imports and its second-biggest export market. China and Europe trade on average over €1 billion a day. EU-China trade in services amounts to more than 10% of total trade in goods, and the EU's exports of services make up 19% of the EU's total exports of goods. The EU is committed to open trading relations with China after it suspended the long-running trade deal in May. However, the EU wanted to ensure that China trades fairly, respects intellectual property rights and meets its obligations as a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

