'EU And US Must Work Together', Says Angela Merkel After Joe Biden's Victory

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, November 9 said that the United States and Europe must stand "side-by-side" on issues such as climate change, terrorism, and COVID-19 pandemic as she congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden for his incredible victory. Merkel hailed Biden as an experienced leader, who knowns "Germany and Europe well."

"The United States of America and Germany as part of the European Union must stand together to deal with the great challenges of our time. Side by side in the difficult test of the corona pandemic, side by side in the fight against global warming and its global consequences, (and) in the fight against terrorism, side by side for an open world economy and free trade, because those are the foundations of our prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic," Merkel said in a statement to reporters in Berlin.

'EU must do more for its own security'

Merkel, however, also stressed Europe must do more to take responsibility for its own security. Germany as part of the European Union has been part of the NATO alliance and in the past several years has faced pressure from the United States to increase spending, especially during the Trump presidency. Merkel, who has been the leader of Germany since 2005, has dealt with three American presidents during the time, and also with Joe Biden as vice-president under Barack Obama from 2008-2016.

Merkel sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden on Saturday, after the latter was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by several major US media outlets. Biden secured a massive lead in Pennsylvania on November 7, securing 20 electoral votes that the state offers, thus reaching the magic 270 mark that a candidate needs to win the presidential election. Meanwhile, incumbent Donald trump has challenged the count in several states and is refusing to concede defeat.

(Image Credit: AP)

