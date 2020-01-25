EU Appoints Joao Vale De Almeida As First Ambassador To Post-brexit UK

European Union named its first ambassador to the post-Brexit United Kingdom after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday signed the agreement to leave the bloc. Officials on Friday named Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida as EU's top envoy to London. Joao Vale de Almeida has previously served as an ambassador for the European Union in Washington and the United Nations. Vale de has worked as a journalist before joining the European Commission in 1982.

Following the announcement, Vale de took to his official Twitter handle to share the news as he said that he was honoured by the appointment. A press release by EU's diplomatic service read, "As of that date, the United Kingdom will be a third country and as a consequence, the representation of the Union will be ensured by an EU Delegation.Joao Vale de Almeida will take charge as an EU's ambassador to the United Kingdom on February 1.''

Honoured to be chosen as first Head of EU Delegation in the United Kingdom. Looking forward to working w/ 27 EU Member States Ambassadors in promoting EU interests and w/ UK authorities to implement WA & prepare future relationship https://t.co/CdWtnxXU6b — ValedeAlmeidaEU (@ValedeAlmeidaEU) January 24, 2020

The historic agreement signing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the historic withdrawal agreement for the United Kingdom to finally exit the European Union on January 31. According to media reports, the Prime Minister hailed the signing of the agreement as 'fantastic moment' and said that he hoped it would end the years of division and arguments. The document was first signed by the European Union officials Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, which was then transported to London by a train from Brussels.

According to the international press, the historic document runs nearly 600 pages that include citizens' rights, United Kingdom's £33 billion financial obligations to the bloc and arrangements established for maintaining an open border on the island of Ireland, which comes under the Northern Ireland protocol. The United Kingdom and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now look to secure a deal with the EU before the one-year transition period ends.

