UK PM Boris Johnson Doesn't Know What Shampoo He Uses, Netizens End Up Pulling Their Hair

Netizens went into a frenzy after Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answering a bizarre question, said that he has no clue what shampoo he uses. People witnessed the bizarre moment when Johnson was replying to “People’s PMQs”, where Prime Minister takes questions from the public.

One viewer named Mark Dukes wanted to know what product the Prime Minister uses to wash his hair. With a confused look, Johnson read the question and replied, “Mark Dukes asks what kind of shampoo do I use? Well, Mark honestly I don't know what shampoo I use.”

'It's Blue'

Johnson went on providing details of the shampoo but reiterated that he’s not aware of the brand. “It's the same stuff that I use for all sorts of cleaning purposes and it's blue, that's all I know - it's blue.”

He also touched upon the plastic use while answering the weird question. “But it comes in a sort of tube - it is plastic, we've got to get down on that, got to reduce the plastic consumption of this country and we've other plans to do that.”

"What shampoo do you use?" - PM @BorisJohnson answers your questions for #PeoplesPMQs pic.twitter.com/Szy7PpN58h — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 22, 2020

After the clip was posted on the official Twitter account of Prime Minister’s office, social media came up with hilarious replies and even questioned the necessity of replying to it.

A prime minister with such little imagination that he, a man named Johnson, didn't even answer Johnson & Johnson — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 23, 2020

oh any shampoo that allows me to avoid questions on why i haven't released the Russia report is fine https://t.co/TJrHceUtsf — Sarah 🇪🇺🌹Schrödinger's socialist (@sazmeister88) January 22, 2020

This will cheer you right up. The country is enjoying a period of such unprecedented peace & prosperity that the PM & his closest advisers have time for jolly stuff like this. https://t.co/63PuiTxsKF — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 23, 2020

The country has been completely trolled, and it doesn’t care. https://t.co/gLzdiHo0tS — Catherine Taylor 🕷🌹 (@KatyaTaylor) January 23, 2020

We are supposed to trust you with the future of our country, and you don't even know anything about what you wash your hair with other than "it's blue"? Are you even capable of stringing two cogent thoughts together? — Kepler's Dream (@KeplersDream) January 22, 2020

