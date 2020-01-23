The Debate
UK PM Boris Johnson Doesn't Know What Shampoo He Uses, Netizens End Up Pulling Their Hair

UK News

Netizens went into a frenzy after Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answering a bizarre question, said that he has no clue what shampoo he uses.

Boris Johnson

Netizens went into a frenzy after Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answering a bizarre question, said that he has no clue what shampoo he uses. People witnessed the bizarre moment when Johnson was replying to “People’s PMQs”, where Prime Minister takes questions from the public.

One viewer named Mark Dukes wanted to know what product the Prime Minister uses to wash his hair. With a confused look, Johnson read the question and replied, “Mark Dukes asks what kind of shampoo do I use? Well, Mark honestly I don't know what shampoo I use.” 

Read: Boris Johnson Says Iran Nuclear Accord Could Be Replaced With 'Trump Deal'

'It's Blue'

Johnson went on providing details of the shampoo but reiterated that he’s not aware of the brand. “It's the same stuff that I use for all sorts of cleaning purposes and it's blue, that's all I know - it's blue.”

He also touched upon the plastic use while answering the weird question. “But it comes in a sort of tube - it is plastic, we've got to get down on that, got to reduce the plastic consumption of this country and we've other plans to do that.”

Read: Boris Johnson On US-Iran Tensions: 'UK Will Continue To work For De-escalation'

After the clip was posted on the official Twitter account of Prime Minister’s office, social media came up with hilarious replies and even questioned the necessity of replying to it.

Read: This Was Boris Johnson's First Reaction To Qassem Soleimani's Killing

Read: Boris Johnson Criticised For 'holidaying' Amid US-Iran Tensions

