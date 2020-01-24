The Debate
Love Island UK 6: Rebecca Gormley Gets Shaughna Phillips All Riled Up Over Boy-drama

Television News

Love Island UK is a British reality TV show that is currently on its first season. Rebecca Gormley is the latest star in the villa and she is causing havoc.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Love Island UK

Love Island UK is a TV reality show that started airing in 2015. The show revolves around a few young and single British contestants who experience the holiday of their lives with the added chance of meeting their soulmate. The show is currently on its sixth season and is being shot in a new villa based in South Africa.

The latest season began airing in January 2020. The show even bagged the BAFTA TV award for the Best Reality and Constructed Factual category. The current season is hosted by Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore and is narrated by Iain Stirling. 

Love Island UK 6 - Here is what the show is all about

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Love Island Australia (@loveislandau) on

While the show began with 15 contestants competing for the final place, two of them have already left the show. Eve Gale, who is a student and VIP hostess from London, got dumped. Another contestant, Ollie Williams who is an Estate owner, decided to walk from the show. Currently, there are 13 contestants participating for the final title. The youngest ones in the current lot are Jess Gale and Finley Tapp who are 20 years in age. The oldest one is a model from Cardiff, Connagh Howard, who is 27 years old.

ALSO READ | Know Rebecca Gormley, The Newbie From 'Love Island' Who Left Many Hearts Racing

The current star in the house is Rebecca Gormley who is a 21-year-old model from Newcastle. She certainly stirred up drama when she arrived at the Love Island villa. Managing to turn heads when she came dressed as a Grecian goddess and lap-danced her way through every guy while the other girls watched in meme-like horror. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on

ALSO READ | 'Love Island' Fame Shaughna Phillips' Beachwear Pics Are A Treat For Sore Eyes

After making Connor Durman and Callum Jones‘ hearts race the most in a challenge, the model got a chance to date both of them. The chance to date really got the female partners of both the contestants all riled up. She finally decided to get to know Connagh Howard. After the duo shared a kiss in the latest episode, it seems like she has made up her mind. 

ALSO READ | Love Island 2020: Meet The Contestants In The New Winter Series

ALSO READ | How 'Love Island' Reminds Indian Fans Of The Reality Show 'Splitsvilla'

 

 

