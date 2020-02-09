The Debate
EU Diplomat Apologises For Claiming Youth Activists Are Suffering From 'Greta Syndrome'

Rest of the World News

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has apologised for saying the youth activists are suffering from 'Greta syndrome' and offending many social activists

EU

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has apologised for saying that youth activists are suffering from 'Greta syndrome'. The comments did not sit well with many social media users and world leaders who distanced themselves from the statement and even outright condemned it.

EU policy chief apologises after intense backlash

Borell in an interview had said that young school students had made Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg their hero without realizing that her proposals would have a great cost on the economy.

Borell, 72, said on Wednesday that this idealisation of Greta Thunberg can be called 'Greta Syndrome'. Borell apologised for his remarks on Saturday and tweeted in English that he did not mean to offend. 

According to some reports, tackling climate change and pledging to spend billions of euros a year towards its Green Deal with the goal of making the EU climate change neutral by 2050 is a primary goal for the commission.

