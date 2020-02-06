Liverpool Likely To Dominate Europe In Coming Years, Fears Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has made sensational claims on Premier League leaders Liverpool. Ferdinand believes that the defending European Champions have the strength to dominate football for many more years to come.

Rio Ferdinand: “You have to respect it, I think Liverpool have done a tremendous job. I think that is the scary part for everyone else is that Liverpool, this isn't about today, they're going to be in this for the long haul.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/x0D412s68t — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 5, 2020

Rio Ferdinand lauds "phenomenal" Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand, while speaking to BT Sport lauded “phenomenal” Liverpool for their amazing performances since the past two seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League last season, while also finishing second in the Premier League behind subsequent champions Manchester City. Ferdinand stated that Liverpool’s success would trouble him, but all he would do is, sit back and admire the Reds’ achievements.

On Liverpool’s enormous lead in the Premier League, Rio Ferdinand asserted that one should respect the tremendous job that the club has done in the league. In the last two years, they have been phenomenal, which should be admired and respected.

Rio Ferdinand fears Liverpool's domination in Europe

Rio Ferdinand claimed that a team is not lucky to win the Premier League. A team only wins the league if they managed to maintain consistency throughout the season. He however feared that Liverpool’s success would not end anytime soon and they might go on to dominate Europe for a long time.

A week since our win in the capital 👌 @Alex_OxChambo's brilliant breakaway never gets old 🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bK4JZiB1EU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2020

Rio Ferdinand lauded Jurgen Klopp for his efforts behind the team. He exclaimed that Liverpool look like a team that is formed with a far-sighted motive. Klopp did not enjoy success initially at Anfield, but his ideas have taken shape, which is why Liverpool are winning accolades.

Liverpool have a 22-point lead in Premier League

Liverpool are set to win their first Premier League title since the inception of the competition. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a 22-point lead over second placed Manchester City and need just six more victories to claim the league title. Liverpool have already won the FIFA Club World Cup in December last year and are eyeing a consecutive Champions League title as well.

