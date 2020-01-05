Video Of Trump Claiming ‘Obama Will Start War With Iran To Get Re-elected’ Surfaces

In the aftermath of the killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, people raised doubts regarding the motive of US President Donald Trump to carry out such attacks. Though Trump asserted that it was a preemptive action to prevent deaths of more Americans as the Iranian General was planning “imminent and sinister attack”, many people tried to connect it with the presidential elections due in 2020.

Now a video of Trump has surfaced, reportedly from the year 2011, in which he claimed that the then US President Barack Obama will start a war with Iran to get re-elected. Calling Obama weak and ineffective, Trump said that the President lacks the ability to negotiate.

Trump on Nov. 16, 2011:



“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective. So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected — and as sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.” pic.twitter.com/usZFLiHnBw — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 3, 2020

Read: US President Donald Trump Issues Clear 'warning' To Iran After Green Zone, Airbase Attacks

Tweets predicting war with Iran

Earlier, netizens had dug out old tweets of Trump where he had predicted an attack on Iran, ordered by Obama. In a tweet dated October 10, 2012, Trump said that Obama is desperate to get re-elected and he can launch an attack on Iran or Libya. A year later, he kept reiterating that Obama will attack Iran because he lacks the ability to negotiate properly.

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Read: Donald Trump Brags About Contribution To Iraq, Says US Paid 'billions Of Dollars'

But Obama never started a war with Iran and rather sealed the 2015 nuclear deal and followed it by lifting the economic sanctions. But the Trump administration withdrew from the deal and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran which heightened the tension between the two countries.

Read: MASSIVE: Trump Claims Iran's Gen Soleimani Planned "terror Plots As Far Away As Delhi"

Read: Netizens Dig Out Several Tweets Of Trump Claiming Obama Would Attack Iran For Re-election