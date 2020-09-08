EU To Impose Economic Sanctions On 31 Belarus Senior Officials Over Recent Election

The European Union aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials by mid-September, according to media reports. The list also includes the country’s interior minister and the economic sanctions come in response to an election held in August that was allegedly rigged, three EU diplomats maintained.

Almost a month into mass demonstrations against the outcome of the elections, EU wants new elections in Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in allegedly disputed elections. He has ruled the country for 26 years.

Initially, the EU agreed on 14 names but many states felt that was not sufficient and the consensus now reached on another 17, one of the EU diplomat said. The names include the senior officials responsible for the election, for violence and for the crackdown in the country, he added.

Mutual consensus needed

Furthermore, the EU foreign ministers have given their approval for the sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes and the decision for the same was taken last month in Berlin. However, no clear names were mentioned in the target list. Moreover, Greece and Cyprus are focused on imposing sanctions on Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and which is why they are yet to extend their support to sanctions against Belarus.

The diplomats said that all 27 EU countries must reach a consensus on these sanctions to ensure tough measures against Belarus. The formal agreement will most likely come on September 21, when the next meeting among foreign ministers takes place. The economic sanctions would then come into effect starting September 22.

Lukashenko’s name will not be added

Lately, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have also imposed sanctions on Belarus in the outcome of the crackdown in the country. EU has kept mum over the names on the list as the people may then be warned and would be able to move their assets out of banks. Even though the interior minister Yuri Karaev, his deputy, along with other ministers are expected to be on the list, Lukashenko’s name will not be included.

Germany presently holds the six-month presidency of the EU, and wants to push for more dialogue before sanctions are taken out against Lukashenko. Meanwhile, the EU has been cautious about moving too swiftly on punishing officials, as it is wary of intervention from Russia.

