EVA Air To Operate Celebratory Flight To Nowhere On 'Father's Day' In Taiwan

Taiwanese international airline EVA Air is planning to operate a celebratory flight on August 8, the date of Father’s Day in the territory, which will go nowhere. The special flight will take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport and land at the same airport after 2 hours and 45 minutes and the airline believe that people who find the plane journey as exciting as the destination will book the tickets.

EVA Air’s flight BR5288, which sounds similar to “I love you dad” in Mandarin, will take off from Taipei at 10:30am local time heading east towards Japan. It will turn South along Taiwan’s eastern coastline after passing by the small island of Guishan. It will land in Taipei at around 1.15pm local time.

Tickets for the flight experience amid the coronavirus pandemic went on sale on July 29, with the economy class ticket priced at around $180 and the business class tickets at around $215. The in-flight services will include luxurious meal options put together by Japanese three-star Michelin chef Nakamura.

Earlier this month, an airport in Taiwan came up with a plan to let people feel the experience of travelling after months of travel ban due to coronavirus pandemic. Taipei's downtown Songshan airport offered travellers the chance to check-in with a fake itinerary, go through the security check and even board a flight which was not supposed to take off.

Around 7,000 people reportedly applied to get the travel experience with fake flight tickets and 60 people were randomly chosen for it. While the aviation sector has received a huge blow due to the pandemic, Songshan airport used the opportunity to renovate and implement precautionary measures. The fake flight event is used to show off the renovation and convince the fliers about the safety measures at the airport.

