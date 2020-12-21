Events Of ‘dooms-year’: From Hantavirus To Hornets' Invasion, Most Alarming Events Of 2020

The year 2020 has been a standout year, but for all the wrong reasons, including its devastating natural disasters and string of aeroplane crashes. From the most deadly virus ever known to mankind to flash floods and earthquakes, 2020 definitely caused significant damage around the globe. A stretch of bad events kicked off the first month of the year, with Iranian regime shooting down the Ukrainian airliner, followed by coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world and wreaking havoc. With disasters, deaths and war, 2020 seems like a sci-fi movie, or even more catastrophic. Therefore, here are some of the shocking events of the “dooms-year”.

Coronavirus pandemic

While the unprecedented virus had first surfaced in China last year, no one, however, realised the significant global and economic impact it would have. On January 11, China had recorded it’s first COVID death and on March 11 the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a “pandemic”. In April alone, the global virus cases had surpassed one million and today, most countries are slowly stepping out of lockdown and trying to resume life. Currently, there are over 76,861,700 cases and more than 1,693,400 deaths worldwide.

Hantavirus in China

While the world was still reeling with coronavirus pandemic, China in March reported death from ‘Hantavirus’. The CDC had said that the infection from any of the hantavirus can cause hantavirus disease in a person. The virus can also cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). The virus can spread to people through contact with urine, faeces and saliva or by from an infected rodent.

As per the United States Centre for Disease Control, patients can feel headache, joint and lower back pain, nausea and vomiting as symptoms of hantavirus. The primary symptom is reportedly difficulty in breathing, which is caused by fluid build-up in the lungs, and which quickly progresses to an inability to breathe. Media reports suggest that the HPS symptoms take 2-4 weeks to appear, but it can also be detected as early as 1 week or as late as 6 weeks.

READ: Viral Animals Of 2020: From Himalayan Serow To Nilgiri Marten, Animals That Won Internet

Giant Asian Hornets invasion

Adding another woe to the list in 2020, the United States in May reported that Asian Giant Hornets had invaded certain pockets fo the country. These giant 'Murder Hornets' had been spotted in the US for the first time and it was reportedly an issue of great concern to bee-keepers in the country. The new invasive species of giant hornets are touted to be from Asia and had been discovered in the State of Washington. At more than 2 inches long, these insects are reportedly one of the world's largest hornets. According to researchers at Washington State University, the Asian Hornet has a venomous sting that could potentially kill humans (if stung multiple times), which explains 'murder hornets' nickname.

(Image: @1POC/Twitter)

Locust attack

Hundreds of billions of Locusts swarmed through parts of East Africa and South Asia in the worst infestation fr a quarter-century, threatening the food supply of millions. Commonly known as the 'Desert locust’, these insects are basically short-horned grasshoppers. While they seem quite unremarkable when solitary they undergo drastic behavioural changes as their numbers begin to spike. When these locust swarms attack crops and disturb the agricultural and economy, it is known as locust plague.

(Image: @muse_abdurahman/Twitter)

READ: Recap 2020: Top 10 Leading Ladies Of Hollywood TV Shows Who Won Netizens' Hearts

Antarctica snow turns green

The snow is turning green in the Antarctic Peninsula due to the blooming algae which are likely to spread as temperatures increases as a result of climate change. According to the researchers, the green snow algae multiplies in warm temperatures and gets habitable in the regions of wet snow. Researchers believe the organisms will expand as global temperatures increase. The Scientists classified 1,679 separate blooms of green algae on the snow surface, covering an area of 1.9 km2 -- which equates to a carbon sink of around 479 tons per year. A carbon sink is a reservoir that absorbs more carbon than it releases.

Suspected UFO spotted

A never-seen-before picture of a suspected unidentified flying object (UFO) was leaked after the existence of two Pentagon reports on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) emerged earlier this year. According to The Debrief, which talked to US military and intelligence officers, there are two classified reports on UAP that are being widely circulated in the US intelligence community. The content of the reports even included the leaked picture that is now going viral on social media.

Leaked photo from Pentagon UFO task force shows silver cube hovering over the Atlantic https://t.co/L7fLwgc2CQ pic.twitter.com/elkhDyaL6j — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) December 4, 2020

Beirut explosion

A massive explosion shattered Beirut on August 4, compounding the ongoing political and economic crises that have gripped Lebanon throughout the past year. The explosions killed over 100 and injured more than four thousand people. The blast emanated from Beirut’s port, where tons of ammonium nitrate was stored inside the safe house. Whole neighbourhoods were shattered, with estimates of more than $5 billion worth of damage. Following the blast, anti-government protests were also ignited, leading to the resignation of short-lived Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government.

(Image: AP)

READ: 'He Had A Point': Elon Musk On Aston Martin CEO Treating Him Like 'amateur Car Builder'

Earthquake jolts Greece and Turkey

A total of 6 buildings were reportedly destroyed in the western Izmir province when a strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitudes struck the Aegean Sea, shaking both Turkey and Greece, reports Turkey’s interior minister. According to the reports by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometres. The United States Geological Survey has put the magnitude at 7.0. the earthquake had claimed nearly 41 lives.

(Image: @RAN3N_58)

Death of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was loved a lot and his death was shocking. Fans all over the globe mourned the loss. The NBA legend passed away on January 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others after being involved in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. In the excerpts from the Kobe Bryant autopsy report that was released for the general public, the report listed the site of the accident as 'mountainside’. Apart from the horrific details in the leaked report, it also mentions that the victims - Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan (pilot) - were found with fractured bones, burned clothes and severely damaged (or missing) body parts.

(Image: @BeansGoated/Twitter)

Ukrainian jetliner crash

A Ukrainian jet was ‘mistakenly’ downed by an Iranian missile. After US airstrikes, Iran admitted “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. Even though, American, British, and Canadian officials said that their intelligence sources indicate that it is 'highly likely' that Iran shot down the jetliner after being 'mistakenly identified' as a threat, Iran had denied all claims until January 11. Rouhani along with Zarif officially admitted that Iran had 'unintentionally' shot down the plane due to 'human error' and offered condolences to victims.

READ: 'Newest Recruit': Florida Puppy Rescued From Jaws Of Alligator Honoured As ‘deputy Dog'