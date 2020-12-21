'Newest Recruit': Florida Puppy Rescued From Jaws Of Alligator Honoured As ‘deputy Dog'

A four-year-old puppy named Gunner, who has been recently rescued from the jaws of an alligator, has been now honoured as the ‘deputy dog’ by Florida Sheriff. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took to its official Facebook handle and shared an adorable video with Gunner, introducing him to the netizens and leaving them in complete awe. According to the caption of the video, it was Gunner’s tenacity and fight for survival that proved that he is the perfect candidate as the Safety and Security Officer for Deputy Dogs.

Puppy honoured as 'Deputy dog'

“Meet Gunner! This 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the newest recruit to Deputy Dogs! Back in October, Gunner's owner, Richard, rescued him from the jaws of an alligator swimming in a nearby pond”, says the caption, narrating Gunner’s story. In the adorable video, Richard can be seen holding Gunner while the Sheriff asks the dog if he is ready to take the responsibility. “This is a big day”, says the Sheriff in the video. Further into the video, Richard narrates how he rescued the little dog from the alligator.

Left in complete awe, netizens took over the comment section. "How wonderful that dog is lucky to have his owner to do what he did God Bless all of you", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "Oh my heart. LOVE little Gunner, who looks identical to our Murphy of 9 years God bless LCSO for pup protection". The video has over 6.5K reactions.

The viral clip

Last month, video of Richard saving Gunner from the alligator went viral on social media. The video shows Richard, saving the life of Gunner who had been attacked and dragged underwater by a small alligator. Being termed as a ‘true legend’, Richard surprised the netizens with his seemingly matter-of-fact rescue. In the video, he can also be seen holding a cigar in his mouth and he managed to do all of this without dropping it. The caption of the video says, “saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend”. Lets have a look at the viral video.

saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend pic.twitter.com/ryRSfZqOsy — juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) November 22, 2020

