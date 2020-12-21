Recap 2020: Top 10 Leading Ladies Of Hollywood TV Shows Who Won Netizens' Hearts

TV shows are one of those sources of entertainment that keep the audience glued to their seats with all the twists and turns unfolding with each episode. There were several TV shows that made a major buzz online in 2020. Here's a look at the best TV actors (female) who outshined and stole the limelight in TV shows in 2020.

Best TV actors of 2020

Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel in the show Virgin River. She is best known for her role as Sophie in This Is Us. Alexandra has appeared in movies like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, and various Hallmark and Lifetime movies. Virgin River gained major appreciation in 2020, it also secured a place in the top new shows listing of Billboards.

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel created a show I May Destroy You which is a narrative about a sexual assault. She played the lead role in the show and was widely appreciated for the same. I May Destroy You made news when netizens questioned why it was not nominated in the Emmys 2020. Though it didn't make it to the Emmys, Michaela Coel gained major recognition for the show.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been widely lauded for her chemistry with Paul Mescal in the TV series Normal People. The series has received critical acclaim, with praise for the performances, direction, writing, and its portrayal of mature content. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the series was nominated for four awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Mescal and Outstanding Direction for Abrahamson.

Annie Murphy in Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek made a major buzz when it received 5 awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020. Annie Murphy is widely loved for her character of Alexis Rose. Netizens have time and again loved the actor for her portrayal. Schitt's Creek also holds an 8.5 rating on IMDb.

Ellen Pompeo in Grey’s Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running TV shows. The show made a major buzz when Ellen Pompeo came back in the show in her character as Meredith Grey. Her chemistry with Patrick Dempsey is much loved by fans. Ellen won the People's Choice Awards in 2020 for her portrayal of Meredith Grey.

Charlotte Ritchie in Feel Good

Charlotte Ritchie has been gaining major recognition for her portrayal of George in the series Feel Good. Her chemistry with Mae Martin was widely appreciated by critics. The series also received an award at the Edinburg TV awards. Feel Good also scored a position in the top listings of Best TV shows of Rotten Tomatoes.

Maya Erskine in PEN15

Maya Erskine in PEN15 left fans in complete awe with her performances. Her bond with Anna was much loved by fans. The season 2 of the show made a major buzz and several netizens said that the show got much better with the new season. PEN15 has a 7.9 rating on IMDb.

Sophie Grace in The Baby-Sitters Club

Sophie Grace along with other female members of the cast has been gaining major appreciation for portraying a beautiful subject on screen. The Baby-Sitters Club won the Young Artist Awards in 2020. It also scored the first position in the top listings of Rotten Tomatoes' Best TV shows.

Pamela Adlon in Better Things

The series and Pamela Adlon's performance have received much acclaimation, and Adlon was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017 and 2018. The show received a Peabody Award in April 2017. Better Things left fans in awe with the twists and turns in season 4 in 2020.

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has made a household name with her role in the series The Big Bang theory. The actor has also gained major appreciation for her role in the show The Flight Attendant. The series received critical acclaim and enjoyed a 7.2 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

