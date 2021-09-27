Ex-Afghan President Ghani Says Facebook Page Hacked After Post Urging Talks With Taliban

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday, September 27, announced that his Facebook account has been hacked. He informed about the hacking of his Facebook account on Twitter after a post for recognition of the Taliban government was shared on his Facebook page, ANI cited Sputnik report. The statement on Facebook included urging the international community to recognise the Taliban and unfreezing Afghan assets.

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Facebook page hacked

Informing about the hacking of the Facebook account, Ghani tweeted, "The official Facebook page of Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has been hacked. Until it is retrieved, the content published from yesterday onwards on the Facebook page is no longer valid[sic]." A post was reportedly shared on Ashraf Ghani's Facebook page at 12.15 pm, reported Business Insider. The post reportedly urged the international community to talk with the current Taliban government in Afghanistan.

عاجل

صفحه فیس‌بوک رسمی داکتر محمد اشرف غنی، هک گردیده. الی دوباره بدست آوردن آن، محتویات نشر شده از دیروز بدینسو در صفحه فیس‌بوک فاقد اعتبار می‌باشد. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) September 27, 2021

As the Taliban re-conquered Kabul after taking control of several other provinces, former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on August 15 fled Afghanistan. Later, it was reported that that Ghani had landed in the United Arab Emirates on humanitarian grounds. After fleeing Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani had posted a video on his Facebook page in which he had revealed that he left the country as the Taliban breached the capital city Kabul, in order to prevent "bloodshed".

On August 15, the Taliban re-conquered the capital city of Kabul after capturing major cities like Kandahar and Herat. Panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul Airport as people tried to leave the war-ravaged nation. Later on September 7, the Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, as its interim Prime Minister. He has Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.

Even though the Taliban had promised an inclusive government, but the cabinet did not include a single woman. On September 21, the Taliban expanded their cabinet as they included new ministers in the government. The Taliban authorities once more did not include a single woman in their cabinet. After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban caretaker government has been imposing new rules in the country.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)