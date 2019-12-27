The Debate
Ex-Brazilian President Lula Faces New Corruption, Money Laundering Charges

Rest of the World News

The federal police said on December 26 that indicted former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in another case of corruption and money laundering.

Ex-Brazilian President

The federal police informed that indicted former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will face another case of corruption and money laundering. This new case reportedly involves donations made by construction company Odebrecht to the institute Lula founded after he left the office. 

The federal police also said that donations made to the Lula institute between December 2013 and March 2014 amounted to nearly one million United States dollars and were paid by  Odebrecht account which is reportedly used to p[ay bribes. Along with former Brazilian President, the police officials have also charged Lula institute's head Paulo Okamoto and former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci with corruption and money laundering. 

Read - Gay Jesus Netflix Special Creators Attacked With Molotov Cocktails In Brazil

Defence lawyers' comments

Lula's defence lawyers have said that the accusations made by the federal police 'do not make sense' as the apparent 'bribes' were transferred to their client's account after he left the government office for years. Since Lula's term ended in 2010 and the donations made by the construction company in 2014 were 'normal and regular' with an identified origin but unrelated to any commitment. 

Another argument by Lula's lawyers is that the donations were made to Lula's institute and to the former Brazilian President directly. According to defence lawyers, the institution is a separate organisation from Lula and aims at preserving objects which are an integral part of Brazilian culture. 

Read - Brazil Investigates Christmas Eve Attack Over Netflix Show

Lula was found guilty in another corruption case and started serving a sentence since April 2018. However, he was released in 2019 after Brazil's Supreme Federal Court ruled that defendants in the country will only be arrested after the settlement of their last appeal. Lula, reportedly still has appeals left to the Superior Court of Justice and STF to be judged. 

The left-wing leader had urged his followers to continue 'the fight' after his release from prison and addressed the crowd at the march. He acknowledged the growth of 'Free Lula' campaign which emerged after he claims his innocence. Lula was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in prison. 

Read - Brazil: 'Hero' Stranger Saves 4-year-old Boy From Dog Attack

Read - Brazil President Bolsonaro 'lost Memory' After He Fell In Bathroom

(With ANI inputs)

