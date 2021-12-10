Ex-US NSA Boulton Says Taliban Breached Every Promise, Doesn't Deserve To Be Recognised

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Boulton stated that the Taliban have broken all of their promises, and hence their interim government should not be recognised. In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), John Boulton accused the Taliban of lying and stated that they do not seek to construct an all-inclusive administration. Boulton also stated that at this point, no country in the world has any reason to recognise the Taliban. The former NSA admitted that his country is not causing problems for ordinary Afghans, but emphasised that Afghans do not want the Taliban to rule over them.

The Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Boulton was aggressive and that the two-decade war in Afghanistan was caused by his ideas. Mujahid also disputed the claims that they have broken promises, according to Khaama Press. Taliban's temporary administration has yet to be recognised, and the move now appears tough and distant after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) delayed a seat for the Taliban and confirmed Afghanistan's former permanent representative Ghulam Muhammad Ishaqzai as the envoy of Afghanistan.

John Boulton blamed Pakistan

Earlier, a few months ago, John Boulton chastised Islamabad for backing the Taliban and supplying them with safe havens in Pakistan during the last two decades, according to The Khaama Press. He stated that parts of the Pakistani government are directly responsible for the Taliban's return to power. He also claimed that Pakistan's intelligence and other internal circles have been in contact with the Taliban for decades.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain remarked that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worsening by the day. He further stated that the people of Afghanistan were experiencing the worst humanitarian catastrophe this winter and that Pakistan is attempting to develop a mechanism with Saudi Arabia and other brotherly countries to assist the people of the war-torn country, according to Daily Times.

Crisis Group has warned of the humanitarian situation

The Crisis Group has also warned that if the ongoing humanitarian crisis and winter season are not addressed, one million people will die in Afghanistan. The Group has urged the international community to intervene and repeal sanctions in order to stop widespread famine as the country faces a terrible winter, according to Khaama Press. Meanwhile, the organisation has also warned that the continued crisis and malnutrition will result in more deaths than Afghanistan's two decades of conflict.

Image: AP