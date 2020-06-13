Experiment suggests coronavirus has mutated to easily enter human cells

Researchers in Florida have said that they believe that the novel coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it easy to infect human cells. In their findings uploaded on a server called BioRxiv, the researchers asserted that more study was needed to show if these mutations have altered how COVID-19 virus-infected humans. However, one researcher, who is not related to the study, said that he was sure that it has mutated and it could give a reason behind rapid spread in the Americas.

According to the researchers at Scripps Research Institute in Florida, ran a series of experiments in lab dishes that show a mutation called D614G gives the virus many more spikes, which in turn make it easier for it to get into cells. According to the researchers, the Spike protein it uses to get inside the human cell has mutated.

“Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used,” Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, who helped lead the study, said in a statement.

'Behind rapid spread in Americas'

Though not reviewed by peers and experts in the field, the paper was sent t to William Haseltine, a virologist, biotechnology entrepreneur and chairman of Access Health International. Haseltine who said that the findings explain the easy spread of coronavirus across the Americas.

In related news, a study, last month, led by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory showed that the coronavirus has mutated and it appears to be more contagious now. According to the study, the new strain appeared back in February in Europe and it migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States. The strain reportedly has been dominant across the world since mid-March.

Scientists believe that the strain may make people more vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease. The researchers also warned that if coronavirus doesn’t subside in the summer like the seasonal flu, it could mutate further and potentially limit the effectiveness of the vaccines being developed by scientists around the world. Although the recent study is yet to be peer-reviewed, the researchers have still noted that news of the mutation was of ‘urgent concern’.

(Image credits: AP)