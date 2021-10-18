Facebook Plans To Hire 10,000 Highly Skilled People In Europe To Build A 'metaverse'

In a push to build a more reliable digital world, Facebook is planning to hire as many as 10,000 people in the European Union to develop a "metaverse". Facebook's upcoming digital world will provide an online platform to users so that they can play the game, do any amount of work, and communicate in a virtual environment. Notably, the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has been a leading voice behind the "metaverse" concept.

A day ago, in a blog post, the social media giant said that they would hire talented people in countries across the bloc, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global affairs, and vice president of central products Javier Olivan said, "Europe is hugely important to Facebook. From the thousands of employees in the EU to the millions of businesses using our apps and tools every day, Europe is a big part of our success, as Facebook is invested in the success of European companies and the wider economy."

What is the metaverse?

Metaverse is a specific word used for an upcoming digital world where people can interact within a 3D environment. In simpler terms, this refers to a virtual space that is the sum of all the virtual world and the internet. According to Facebook's official statement, "No one company will own and operate the metaverse. Like the internet, its key feature will be its openness and interoperability. The metaverse, which will be ready in a few years, will help people to access new creative, social, and economic opportunities".

Recently, the social media giant gave $50 million to non-profit groups to help build the metaverse responsibly. The social media giant has made creating the metaverse one of its topmost priorities, and it also claimed that this project will not be built by Facebook alone and promised big companies to collaborate. Meanwhile, various big companies, including Microsoft, Roblox, and Epic Games, have also come forward to invest in the metaverse. The new jobs created by Facebook will hire "highly specialised engineers" for the next five years, along with working with governments across the EU to find suitable people as part of an upcoming recruitment drive across the European region.

Image: Facebook/@Markzukerberg