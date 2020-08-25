Facebook Might Challenge Thai Govt After Forced To Block Group Critical Of Monarchy

On Tuesday, social media giant Facebook said it will legally challenge the Thailand government after the social media platform was forced to block a Facebook group of one million members who were discussing the country’s king on the platform. On August 24, Facebook blocked access to the group “Royalist Marketplace”, after the Thai government warned the social media giant and threatened legal action over its failure to take down content that criticizes the Thai monarchy. In a statement, the Facebook spokesperson said requests like these are a serious breach to international human rights and have a horrifying effect on people’s expression. He also added Facebook works to protect the rights of all internet users around the world and that it would legally challenge the Thai government’s request.

Read: Facebook Blocks Group That Discusses Thai Monarchy

Who created the group?

Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a 49-year-old academic who created the group in April, bemoaned the decision, and quickly set up a similar Facebook group that already has hundreds of thousands of members. “I’m furious, you know because this is something that I am passionate about. I am passionate because I just want to see Thailand becoming more and more democratic,” Pavin, who lives in exile in Japan, said in an online interview.

Read: Facebook Classic Mode Will Be Removed In September: Reports

Read: 'Classic Facebook' To Go By September; Dark Mode Pilot Among Host Of Changes Announced

Pavin was not in Thailand when the country's current prime minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, orchestrated a military coup in 2014 when he was the army chief. Following the coup, the ruling junta summoned critics of the government and monarchy, including Pavin, who decided to remain abroad. Pavin, who is an associate professor at Kyoto University's Center for Southeast Asian Studies, said “Royalist Marketplace" achieved 1 million members just a few days ago. He criticized Facebook for the move.

“By accepting the requests, whether you like it or not, you become a part of that, you become a part of the support that you gave to the authoritarian regime in Thailand," he said.

(With Inputs from AP)

Read: Thai Activists Answer Summonses Over Army Headquarters Rally

Read: Apple Backtracks On Monetising WordPress, Apologises For Forcing App To Add Purchases