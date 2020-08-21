Facebook Classic Mode Will Be Removed In September: Reports

Despite so many social media apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and more being under the same Facebook umbrella, Facebook.com is still the favourite of many users. The recent website upgrade of Facebook.com came out with a new look. They call the old version as 'Classic Facebook' and the updated version as the 'New Facebook'.

It is said that there are some features in the old version that are not available in the new version. To ease the transition and provide a workaround for users wanting to use the older features, users for a long time had an interface to switch to Facebook Classic. However, the American organisation has decided to remove this feature.

Facebook will remove Classic Mode in September?

According to a recent notification passed by Facebook to all its users, the interface to switch to Classic Mode on Facebook will be removed soon. This comes as a surprise as the social media giant had provided the users with an option to choose between Classic Facebook and New Facebook. As the Classic Facebook is going soon, it is taking the old blue theme with it.

The official notification by Facebook reads: "Classic Facebook is going away soon." The notification also revealed further details by saying "We've made improvements to the new Facebook.com and we're excited for everyone to experience the new look. Before we make the classic Facebook unavailable in September, we hope that you'll let us know how we can continue to make Facebook better for everyone."

New Facebook has experienced some interesting changes which include:

News Feed is wider and more immersive.

Catch up quickly with faster loading times.

Option to turn on dark mode.

Image ~ Screenshot from Facebook.com

Why is Facebook Classic Mode dying?

While introducing the New Facebook in the F8 developer conference, Mark Zuckerburg revealed the reason behind introducing the new look. He said: "The future is private. This is the next chapter for our services." As the Classic Facebook is going soon, here is how to change Facebook back to Classic Mode.

How to change Facebook back to Classic Mode?

First, click on the small white down triangle at the top right of the blue bar at the top.

Then choose 'Switch to Classic Facebook' option to switch to old Facebook.

Now, you will be asked to give feedback. If you want to give feedback then you can and press 'Submit' or you can just 'Skip' the process.

The Facebook Classic Mode will appear on your window.

