Family Left Petrified As 'Haunted' Disney Doll Returns Home After Being Disposed Twice

A woman, identified as Emily Madonia, from Houston was left freaked out by a doll, a replica of the character Elsa from Disney's 'Frozen'. Her daughter, Aureila had received the doll as a Christmas present from a relative.The doll would recite phrases and sing the 'Frozen' theme song 'Let it Go' when a button on her necklace was pressed.

The mother in a Facebook post, which has been deleted since, shared that the family was petrified when the doll started singing in Spanish even on switched off mode. However, things became worse when the doll returned back twice after the family disposed it off!

Read Haunted Houses Require 40-page Waiver, Insurance, Drug Test

Read ‘Haunted’: Book About Real-life Ghost Stories That Will Creep You Out

The haunted doll reppeared

Narrating her ordeal, Madonia further stated in her post that they had wrapped the doll and put it inside garbage bags and disposed off in the bin. She further stated that the family had left for a holiday thereafter. However, she went on to write that Aurelia had spotted the doll again in the backyard.

Read Haunted Places In The World That Have The Spookiest Story

Read BTS' Suga Hollers Comeback With 'Shadow'; Haunts Twitter With 'Map Of The Soul 7' Trailer

Madonia believes that it was a 'haunted' doll and thus decided to send it far away to a friend Chris Hohan, who lives 1500 miles away. Emily said that to prevent the toy from going anywhere, Chris has fastened it to the bonnet of his car.

Her post about the “haunted doll” went viral. While there were some who were curious on why would she not burn the doll, the rest requested her to keep mthem updated on the further developments.

Some commenters suggested that the doll had been replaced, but she explained her daughter had used markers to colour in a section of the plastic behind the doll's ear, and said doll with the same mark kept appearing to creep them out.

Read 'Haunted House' in Magill, South Australia is now a property for sale

Read Five haunted places in Delhi that will put brave hearts to test

Read Mystery of Bhangarh Fort: Story behind the most haunted place in India