BTS' Suga Hollers Comeback With 'Shadow'; Haunts Twitter With 'Map Of The Soul 7' Trailer

K-Pop band BTS fandom broke the trending charts with their anticipation for the release of the trailer of BTS' upcoming album Map Of The Soul:7. Since its announcement, the word 'Shadow' has been trending on the microblogging website, owing to the band's steep popularity who wait in anticipation of the comeback album by the popular K-pop band.

The name of the new album, as announced on Tuesday, January 7, is Map of the Soul: 7 and it is reportedly an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona. This comeback album of BTS, for which the fans have been waiting for the past 10 months, has been a rage among K pop fans who are preening with curiosity about the meaning behind the song names. The trailer comes in the form of a new song, titled Interlude: Shadow sung entirely by BTS rapper Suga.

Take a look at the trends:

Read | BTS fandom comes out with crazy theories since 'Map of the Soul: 7' new is out!

BTS began their New Year with a bang by becoming the first K-pop group ever to be performing in New York Times Square live during midnight. They also teased their probable tour in the month of April. However, fans are still speculating if it is a tour or movie or some other special event. The 'first at many-BTS' will also have their 7th-anniversary army concert on June 13th, 2020, which happens every year as the day marks their debut. It will be interesting to see what the group does different in the next Map of the Soul: 7.

Read | BTS' net worth in 2019 makes them the richest South Korean band

Take a look at the trailer here:

Read | BTS rapper RM's international collaborations you must add to your playlist

About the band

Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, is a seven-member South Korean band formed in 2013. BTS started as a hip-hop group but later they shifted their focus to various genres in music. The seven-members namely, V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga, has impressed the audience with fresh faces and refreshing vibes.

Read | BTS' new album to be released on February 21 | Read all details here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.