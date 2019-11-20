Fight On Flight: Grown Up Men Indulge In Window Shade War, Netizens Give Solutions

A recent hilarious video posted on Instagram in which two grown men can be seen fighting and continuously closing and opening the window shade. Then they also called a flight attendant later to end their fight but the attendant also couldn't stop the 'shade war'. In the video, the one men can also be heard saying “Are you serious? Leave me alone”. One can also hear in the video that the flight was in descent and all the passengers had been asked to keep the window shades open.

Netizens reaction

The video shared by a popular Instagram page 'Passenger Shaming' has received almost five lakh views and approximately 20,000 likes. Many netizens have also tried to solve the problem and come to a common conclusion while others have pointed out whose fault it was. One internet user commented, “The guy behind shouldn’t be doing it. He’s instigating a fight”. Another user commented, “One, follow flight crew instructions. Two, you control the shade at your seat. That's it. I'm not sure why this ? in the back felt entitled to control a shade that wasn't his. Keep reaching like that and he'd have a few fractured fingers”. Some netizens also pointed out that the man who was recording had his window shade up while he was fighting, “That guy is out of mind? HIS WINDOW SHADE IS OPEN NEXT TO HIS FACE! Nutz”.

Two men and a falcon

In another hilarious video, two men boarding a flight with three falcons has won the Internet. Twitter user @DonnieDoesWorld who had boarded a Gulf airline, filmed the short clip which shows the men making their way down the cabin aisle with their falcons.

Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons pic.twitter.com/lHABg8A7La — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 29, 2019

The video has been recorded by a passenger sitting somewhere in the middle of the cabin. Right in front, barely feet away, are the two men in question. The sight is startling. The first man has a falcon perched on his left hand which is wrapped in a cloth to protect it from the magnificent bird's talons. He walks by looking quite pleased with himself, amid expressions bearing shock and awe in equal measure from his co-passengers. As he passes and the second man comes into view, it's revealed that he's carrying not one, but two falcons! As the birds pass, their full size becomes apparent. The falcons are imperious and very well behaved (for five seconds, at least).

