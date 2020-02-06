Coronavirus Outbreak: First Patient Cured In Thailand, Claims Health Minister

Thailand's health ministry has reportedly said that the first person who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been completely cured and is now discharged from the hospital. The death toll of the 2019-nCoV soared to 560 with nearly 27,300 confirmed cases in China. The 50-year-old taxi driver who carried Chinese tourists was one of the nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus amid the unprecedented outbreak. But now he has been cured in Thailand.

Remaining patients to cure soon

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had said at a press conference on February 5 in Nonthaburi that the remaining patients of the novel virus are recovering and are likely to be declared to be cured in the near future. He further added that all the people who were in contact with the infected taxi driver were not affected.

Deputy Health Miniter Sathit Pitutecha has also said that the six out of 138 Thai nationals were repatriated from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese city of Wuhan on February 4 and all of them reported high fever. The very next day, only four of them were suffering from high fever and they were treated at Queen Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip district, Chon Buri.

The epidemic which has now spread globally was also declared as a Global Health Emergency by the World Health Organisation. Belgium recently also confirmed the first case of coronavirus and WHO has also developed a global strategic preparedness and response plan to outline the measures that the international community can provide to support all countries. The organisation is also working with the travel industry to discuss its risks and precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, an official in Wuhan has also warned on February 5 that despite Chinese authorities constructing two hospitals from scratch in a matter of a few days, there is still a lack of beds in the region. There was also a shortage of equipment and materials, he told reporters, adding that officials were looking to convert the hotels and schools in the city into treatment centres to provide immediate medical assistance.

