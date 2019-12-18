Columbia: First Female Mayor Of Bogota, Claudia Lopez Marries Same-sex Partner

In Columbia, the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital city of Bogota married her girlfriend in a private civil ceremony before taking office. With this, she becomes the first openly gay female mayor in the city! Claudia López married her long-time partner and first openly lesbian legislator Angélica Lozano on Monday.

Read: World Cup 2022: Qatar welcomes LGBTQ football fans ahead of the tournament

Claudia who is next in line to be the mayor of Bogota assumes office in January. The soon to be mayor expressed her joy in a tweet sharing pictures of her wedding with Angélica. In the photographs, the pair can be seen dressed in white, holding a bouquet of flowers, looking visibly happy.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn says 'gay rights' to show his support for LGBTQ community

¡Rumbo al momento más feliz de mi vida!



¡Te amo mi Angelica divina! ¡Gracias por existir y por amarme siempre. Te prometo honrarte y amarte toda la vida!



¡Gracias a la vida por este año maravilloso: me gradué del doctorado, gané la Alcaldía y me casé con el amor de mi vida! pic.twitter.com/Za3njCHUW5 — Claudia López 👍 (@ClaudiaLopez) December 17, 2019

Read: Tata Steel asks LGBTQ+ employees to declare their partners, avail HR benefits

Her tweet translated read as, "Heading into the happiest moment of my life! I love you my divine Angelica! Thank you for existing and for always loving me. I promise to honor you and love you all your life! Thanks to life for this wonderful year: I graduated from college with a doctorate, won the Mayor's Office and married the love of my life!"

This power couple's union has become a rage in the city of Bogota as well as Columbia, which is usually seen to be a traditionally conservative, Catholic country, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2016, Colombia legalised same-sex marriage in a landmark constitutional court ruling, making the country the fourth in Latin America to do so. Claudia López after swearing-in in January next year would become the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn says 'gay rights' to show his support for LGBTQ community

Read: Maha: LGBT activist claims 7-8 people assaulted him