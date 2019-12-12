The Debate
Jeremy Corbyn Says 'gay Rights' To Show His Support For LGBTQ Community

UK News

UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn while looking into a camera said 'Gay rights', showing his support for the LGBTQ community ahead of election result.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeremy Corbyn

UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn while looking into a camera said Gay rights, showing his support for the LGBTQ community. According to reports, other people who have shown support for the community are Olivia Colman, Christine Baranski etc. According to reports, the video was captured by a Labour Party supporter who was aware of Corbyn's support for LGBTQ rights. The supporter further added that the politician was enthusiastic about doing the video.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn Uses Meme To Attack Boris Johnson's 25 Minute Flight

'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'

As Liverpool qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, people in the stands could be heard screaming the popular chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'. According to reports, cameras covering the match, picked up the chants in the 85th minute as the Reds finished on top in Group E with 13 points.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn Reacts To Mean Tweets In Hilarious Video, Netizens Appreciate

This particular incident prompted reactions on Twitter. One person talked about his colleagues supporting Jeremy Corbyn, adding that how his colleagues felt that the manifesto is brilliant.

Read: Israel's Foreign Minister Hopes For Jeremy Corbyn's Defeat In UK Election

Corbyn's neutral stand

Leader of the UK's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn said that he will remain neutral in the second Brexit poll that he has promised to hold should he become the British Prime Minister in the general elections. He further added that he will be maintaining a neutral stand in order to carry out the result without any hindrance. According to reports, the Labour Party plans to renegotiate the deal that was initially formulated between the UK government and the European Union and added that it will aim to table a new deal that will be subject to another Brexit vote.

Read: Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Refuses To Apologise After Anti-Semitism Claims

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:

