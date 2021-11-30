First Omicron Variant Of COVID-19 Reported In Japan, Patient Travelled From South Africa

A man who recently visited South Africa's Nambnai and arrived in Japan has tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, AP reported on Tuesday. According to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the man in his 30s landed at Narita airport on Sunday. Subsequently, he got tested for the COVID-19. After his test report turned positive of the new variant on Tuesday, he was isolated and is being treated at a hospital, said Matsuno. When the American news agency questioned him about the nationality of the infected man, he reportedly denied answering citing, "privacy" concerns. "A genome analysis at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed Tuesday that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa," Matsuno said.

Further, the Chief Cabinet Secretary said his immediate family members and other passengers have been identified and reported to Japanese health authorities in order to guide them with the latest health protocols issued by the WHO. Citing local media reports, AP said two of the patient's relatives tested negative and have been isolated in a government facility near Narita airport. Also, he maintained that the government is planning to invoke compulsory genome analyses of the new variant for those who had visited other countries in the last 14 days.

Notably, in the third week of November, scientists in South Africa have identified a new version of the Coronavirus called B.1.1529, or Omicron. With the detection of the new variant in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, the World Health Organisation also sent a delegation of experts to collab with the scientists to fasten the action needed to curb the spread of the infection. Despite taking swift action by the global health agency, it has infected people of several countries including, Australia, the UK, Portugal, India and now Japan has been added to the list.

Japan closes its international border from today

Amid rising concerns of the new COVID-19 variant, the Japanese Prime Minister has temporarily suspended the entry of all foreign visitors, AP reported on Monday. According to the announcement of PM Fumio Kishida, the new order will be effective from November 30, Tuesday. "We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan. The measure will be effective from Tuesday," news agency AP quoted Kishida as saying. Meanwhile, Kishida, during the announcement, urged the people to adhere to basic COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining proper distance and washing of hands until further details of the new Omicron variant are known.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP