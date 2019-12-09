Floppy Disk With Steve Jobs' Signature Sells For $84,000 By US Auction House

An auction house in US, RR Auction has sold a floppy disk signed by the late Apple co-founder for $84,000. The floppy disk has a copy of Macintosh system tools version 6.0. On the disk’s label is the signature of Steve jobs with a black felt pen.

In fine condition

RR Auction’s website states that the floppy disk is in fine condition with slight brushing to the ink and part of the item description reads that it is a hugely desirable format for Jobs' seldom-seen autograph. Jobs is remembered as a reluctant signer and he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors making the Apple co-founder’s signature a collector’s item.

According to 2018 Paul Fraser Collectibles Autograph index, it was revealed that Jobs’ signature was more than $50,000 making it one of the most expensive autographs in the world. In September earlier this year, a poster for the original Toy Story signed by jobs sold for over $30,000 by Nate D Sanders Auctions. Jobs was the chairman and majority shareholder of Pixar, whose first production was Toy story. The movie turned out to be a major hit. Last year, a job application was written by him in 1973 sold for $1,74,000.

Jobs was the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and co-founder of Apple which recently released iphone 11 in September this year. The Russian luxury phone brand Caviar recently launched a special edition iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro which features an actual piece of Steve Jobs' black turtleneck cloth. The limited-edition iPhone is called ‘Superior Jobs’. There are only nine such iPhones with Superior edition. It is priced at $6,290 for the 64GB model, going up to $7,460 for the 512GB Max version. Other than Steve Jobs, Caviar has also paid tribute to a few more immortal legends.