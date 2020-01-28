Florida Man Gives His Home Paint Job, Neighbours File Complaint

Florida man transformed his $500 home in Naples into a padlocking nightmare after he splattered it with garnish and colourful paint. According to neighbours, Jeffrey Leibman spent a week transforming his house and a van in his neighbourhood in a multicolour spectacle.

He was 'Trashing his property

The alteration did not go well with the neighbours who then filed a complaint following which the Il Regalo Homeowners’ Association have filed charges. The neighbourhood association claimed that Leibman has caused damage worth thousands of dollars. In their complaint, the homeowner’s association said that it was a violation of the rule which prohibits residents from parking a commercial vehicle in their lot for more than eight hours.

It further discussed that Leinman was “Trashing” his property. According to the complaint, the painting, trashing and parking of commercial vehicle are unsightly and obnoxious.

The complaint further read that there was a blue steak and red blotches of paint as well as spray paint on the house and a trashed yard which is unsightly obnoxious and not in conformity with the neighbourhood scheme. Recently, a disgruntled painter who was not paid his full due decided to take revenge on his employer by painting a huge message on the side of the house to teach his client a lesson.

The painter and decorator Dean Reeves reportedly told local media that his customer still owed him 500 pounds. After he was denied payment, he painted the side of the house with a message which he believed would surely make Taylor pay him his remaining dues. Reeves wrote 'Want your house painting? Don't be like Terry, pay the bill! Now you will!' on the side of Taylor's house in huge black letters.

Taylor who has provided his side of the story claimed that whatever Reeves said is not true and that he was never asked to go do extra work and that all the work that Reeves mentioned is just normal work that needed to be done and agreed upon. Taylor claims that Reeves suddenly demanded all the money upfront without finishing the work and blackmailed him. Taylor said that he had called the police and complained about graffiti on the building.

