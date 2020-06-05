George Floyd Protests: Ex-top US General Denounces Trump's Military Threat

Former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman denounced President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy the military to control violent protests across the country. Speaking to National Public Radio, General Martin Dempsey said that the President’s remarks on the handling of protests were “very dangerous” and “troubling”.

Gen Dempsey said the idea that the president would take charge of the situation using the military was troubling to him. While the ex-senior military officer acknowledged that some protesters had “opportunistically” turned the protests violent, he added that it has been largely peaceful.

Dempsey said he finds the idea of deploying the military to suppress such protests very dangerous and wondered how the action will help calm the situation. The 68-year-old retired Army General has served as America’s top military officer under former US President Barack Obama from 2011-15.

Trump’s call to deploy active-duty troops has already been criticised former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and current Defense Secretary Mark Esper has also expressed his reservation against it. Mattis told CNN on June 3 that Trump is the first President in his “lifetime” who does not try to unite the American people but tries to divide them.

'Matter of last resort'

Speaking at a news conference, current Pentagon chief, who has served in National Guard, said that he is very proud of the men and women of the National Guard who are on the streets to perform the important task at the risk of their own welfare. However, Esper made it clear that he doesn’t support invoking Insurrection Act.

“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” said the Defense Secretary.

