France Says 1,30,000 Citizens Stuck Abroad Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

As many as 1,30, 000 French citizens are currently stuck abroad as a result of measure to prevent COVID-19, France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reportedly said on March 20. Speaking to international news agency he said that the government was working to bring them home. This comes as the viral pandemic has hit France infecting 10,995 and killing 372. Speaking to the French media outlet, he said that toughest question involved those who travelled abroad on trips and holidays before saying that they number around 1,30,000 across the globe.

France to extend lockdown

This comes as France’s head of public health agency on March 19 said that the two-week confinement will ‘very likely’ be extended in bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. While speaking to a French radio station, Genevieve Chene said that between two and four weeks are required for the outbreak to be contained. She further added that this means that an extension of the home confinement that begun earlier this week would ‘very likely be necessary’. The coronavirus cases in France have been increasing rapidly every day. Earlier this week, the French government had announced a 15-day lockdown, prohibiting all but essential outings to curb the spread of the virus.

The French President Emmanuel Macron has described the battle against COVID-19 as a ‘war’. The authorities have also said that police will be patrolling the streets and issuing fines of 38 to 135 euros for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out. As per reports, people will only be allowed to step outside for essential activities, such as buying groceries, walking their dogs or seeking medical help, but they must also carry a signed form explaining where they are headed and why. This comes as the viral epidemic has killed over 10,088 people and infected 2,48,678 people across the globe.

