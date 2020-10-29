France Announces Second COVID-19 Lockdown, Non-essential Businesses To Remain Shut

France, which recently saw an overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases, will be under a lockdown until at least December 1, country’s Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron announced on October 28. Addressing French nationals in a television address, Macron stressed, "The virus is spreading across France at a speed that even the most pessimistic did not predict.” Despite the threat of pandemic looming large, France has been under constant demonstrations, most recently after the callous beheading of Samuel Paty.

On October 28, the European nation recorded 36,000 new positive cases and 244 new virus-induced deaths, as per latest tall by Sante Publique France health agency. This has now pushed France to the fifth position with over 1,280,215 cases and 35,823 fatalities. Acknowledging the same, Macron asserted that the curfew imposed in Paris and other cities had failed and now country needed a total lockdown.

Read: Macron Urges France To Remain United Amid Pandemic

Read: France Pushes For Strict Action Against Turkey At EU Council, Urges For Sanctions

New rules to curb COVID-19

As per the new regulations, all bars, restaurants and nono essential businesses would be shut starting Midnight of October 29. In addendum, people would need a written statement to step out of their houses. However, making an exception to the previous lockdown, the French leader announced that students up to high school will be allowed to go to their schools.

Universities, which have been the source of several virus clusters since September, will have online classes only. Reckoning that “economy must not stop”, Macron said that factories and farms would be allowed to operate and some public services will also function. He also announced additional relief for businesses that were expecting to make some profit during the “holiday season”

"If in two weeks, we have the situation under better control, we will be able to re-evaluate things and hopefully open some businesses, in particular for the Christmas holiday. I hope we'll be able to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with family," he said.

Read: Macron Urges France To Remain United Amid Pandemic

Read: Germany, France Gear Up For New Lockdowns As Virus Surge