France's First Transgender Mayor Marie Cau Vows For Social, Environmental Development

The first transgender mayor in France, Marie Cau has vowed to introduce social and environmental policies in the village of Tilloy-lez-Marchienness. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cau had won the local elections in March, however, she was only able to receive the honorary sash of the office over the course of two months instead of the usual five days. The 50-year-old, who campaigned for her ‘Deciding Together’ manifesto, acquired the majority in the 550-strong village.

According to an international news agency, Cau has said that she is “not at all surprised by the result” and described herself as someone with strong worth ethic with a passion for agriculture and environment. The new French mayor has also said that she won the majority, not because of her gender but because the people recognised her aspirations to build sustainable agriculture along with the local economy while preserving the environment.

Cau said she has been elected “for a programme and values”. Adding that “social ties have disappeared”, the 50-year-old noted that “people want to change”. She also said that it is her “dream to build an exemplary village” in a bid to showcase that normal citizen can do things that the government can not.

The new mayor would attain the office while the country is facing the repercussions of the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Villagers have also reportedly shown confidence in Cau's capabilities as mayor.

Coronavirus in France

While new infection rate in the country continues to fall, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed at least 28,460 lives in France till now and it has recorded at least 183,067 confirmed cases. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 344,533 lives worldwide as of May 26 and Johns Hopkins University tally. According to it, the pandemic has now spread to 213 countries and has infected over 5.4 million people. The pandemic is continuing to disrupt crores of lives and major cities across the world have been put under lockdown while the economy of most of the countries is struggling.

Image Source: @NicoHikona/ Twitter