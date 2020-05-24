France Reports Drop In New Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalisation Rate Continues To Fall

France is recording a decline in its coronavirus cases as the number of patients currently admitted in the hospital fell by 205 to 17,178 on May 23, according to data by the French health ministry. As per reports, the coronavirus infection rates also continue to slow down in France with just 250 new cases over 24 hours, which is an increase of 0.2%, below the average of 0.3% increase in the past week. As per data by Johns Hopkins University, France has registered 1,82,036 COVID-19 cases so far, of which over 28,000 people have lost their lives.

Read: France To Hold Second Round Of Postponed Elections On June 28

France remains one of the worst affected countries in the world alongside its peers from Europe such as Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Both Spain and Italy have recorded an increase of 0.3% in terms of the number of cases going up in the past seven days. The peak in France has reportedly passed as the country recorded 250 new cases on May 23 compared to more than 17,000 on April 3. The new deaths in the country have also significantly decreased, recording just over 40 new deaths compared to 1,438 on April 15.

Read: France PM Philippe Hints At Resuming Religious Services Earlier Than Planned

Reopening France

France started to reopen the country earlier this month with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe issuing new guidelines outlining how the country will move ahead in the coming months. Philippe issued guidance on the testing and isolation of the sick, wearing masks, and public gatherings. Philippe said it will be mandatory for people to wear masks in public places or travelling in public transport or taxis. Philippe also said businesses will be allowed to reopen but restaurants, cafes, and beaches will remain closed until at least June.

Read: COVID-19: France To Announce Country’s Strategy For Relaxing Restrictions

Read: France Allows Religious Services To Resume With Various Safety Measures

(Image Credit: AP)