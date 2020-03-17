The Debate
'We're In A Health War' Says Macron As France Goes Into 15 Day Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced on March 16 that the nation will ban all public gatherings and social contact to prevent Coronavirus

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced on March 16 that the nation will ban all public gatherings and social contact in order to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus outbreak. As per international news reports, he said the country will be placed on lockdown that will be effective from midday on Tuesday for at least the next 15 days. Macron added that this is the first time in history France had to take such exceptional measures.

Macron asked citizens to avoid leaving their homes at all, except for essential duties.

Health War: Macron

"We are in a health war," the French president declared.

He asked citizens to avoid leaving their houses, and to work from home if it was possible. He also asked citizens to avoid public transport as much as they could.

Macron added that the stringent measures have been taken in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and limit further contamination. He further added that any violation of this would be punished.

Macron also called off the second phase of the municipal elections.

READ: Virus Fears Expected To Reduce France Voter Turnout

READ: France Penalises Apple With Record 1.1 Bn Euros For Anti-competitive Practices

"Non-essential" public places closed

According to the reports, only trips to supermarkets, pharmacies, and places of work will be allowed and all the workers have been advised to work from home where possible. This is Macron's second public address in recent days as earlier he had announced closures of schools and universities.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had earlier announced, on Saturday, that in light of the acceleration of the spread of the Coronavirus, France will shut down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and non-essential retail shops. He also said that grocery stores, and all other essential public services would continue to remain open.

The French Prime Minister also advised all French citizens to remain at home as much as possible to aid in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

France has reported over 5400 cases of Coronavirus as of Monday, and the death toll has reached 127.

READ: France Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'deteriorating Very Fast'

READ: France Reports Its Biggest Jump In Coronavirus Deaths

(With Input from Agencies)

