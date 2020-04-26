France Reports 369 More Coronavirus Deaths, Nationwide Toll Soars To 22,614

As per the data, the death toll in France from the COVID-19 reportedly surged by 369 and now stands at 22,614, the health ministry confirmed as of April 25. However, the government initiated scrutiny of ways to ease the confinement measures in place since mid-March. In the past 24 hours, at least 124 patients had to be admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in France. Although, the ministry said that the mortality rate had declined steadily on the graph and was lowest for the past two weeks, according to reports.

President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said that he might “ease” some lockdown measures as of May 11. He added, that might involve schools to resume first. However, he is yet to consider effective techniques of lifting the confinement in phases to prevent the second wave of the outbreak. Due to open on May 11, France has sought some more essential businesses to resume when the lockdown lifts, as per local media reports. The decision comes as the overall number of patients hospitalized with the COVID-19 continues to dip, underscoring the past several weeks' trend.

Read: US: One New Death, 76 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Oregon

Read: Italy: Fourth-grader Creates Coronavirus Game, Names It 'Cerba-20'

“We are scoring points against the epidemic," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the press conference, adding the "situation is improving gradually, slowly, but surely" and the epidemic is "slowing". He further stressed, “a nationwide lockdown which entered into force on March 17 to halt the spread of the virus must be strictly respected until May 11, when it will start being lifted in phases.”

Not out of crisis

Further, warning that the country was not “out of the crisis” yet, Philippe reportedly said that “lifting anti-infection barrier measures too soon risked unleashing a second wave of the epidemic,” according to international media reports. He was quoted saying that there was no evidence of the “widespread build-up of immunity in France.”

Health Minister Olivier Veran was quoted as saying that the efficacy of public mask-wearing as a means of epidemic control was "controversial". However, the premier reportedly announced that people in France will have to continue wearing protective face masks on public transport past May 11 when the lockdown might be lifted.

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll In UK Surpasses 20,000, Total Cases At 148,377

Read: US Reports 2,494 More Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Nationwide Toll Soars To 54,265

(With AP Inputs)