Italy: Fourth-grader Creates Coronavirus Game, Names It 'Cerba-20'

Amid Coronavirus lockdown while most kids homeschooling, Lupo Daturi, a fourth-grader, has been spending his time creating a video game. According to an international media outlet, Lupo lives in Milan, which has been under lockdown since March 8. As he had to stop all the sports he used to play due to such unprecedented times, he reportedly said that he turned his attention to programming, a passion that he shares with his father.

As per reports, Lupo took several online tutorials and started to work on his new game, Cerba-20. While speaking to the media outlet, the fourth-grader said that his game is fairly typical, the ‘seek and destroy’ with lasers kind. He added that, however, in this game, the player is in the captain’s chair of the Cerba-10 spacecraft and the enemy is COVID-19.

Further explaining his game, Lupo said that he has played with his friends and he now intends to set up a project to teach them how to programme. Lupo’s father, Marco Daturi, reportedly said that his son has also received a request from his teachers to programme something useful and not just games. Lupo’s mother also supports the fourth grader's skills and ideas and reportedly said that she is not worried about his son.

The mother further also added that she just happy because he is passionate about something that can help him in future. She said that the fact that Lupo invented a game that has gone viral makes the family happy because it motivates him to do even more.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 203,000 lives worldwide as of April 26. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.9 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 800,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

