US Reports 2,494 More Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Nationwide Toll Soars To 54,265

United States of America reported over 35,419 new COVID-19 positive cases on April 25. Donald Trump governed nation is leading the number of infections with 9,60,896 cases as of now. Meanwhile, the pandemic has now claimed the lives of nearly 54,265 people across the 50 states with 2494 deaths reported only on April 25. A total of 1,18,162 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,110 people remain in serious condition as doctors reportedly warn against the use of ventilators. New York state remains the worst-hit with 2,88,313 cases and 21, 908 fatalities. It is followed by the North-Eastern state of New Jersey with 105,523 positive and 5,863 deaths. Meanwhile, Republican-led Massachusetts has reported 53,348 positive cases and 2730 deaths. California and Illinois also remain widely affected with 42,596 and 41,777 cases respectively.

'Not worth time'

In other news, two days after sparking a furore by suggesting patients might be injected with disinfectant to kill an infection, President Trump tweeted that his daily coronavirus briefings were not worth his time. He appeared to confirm media reports that he was considering halting the briefings, out of frustration with questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that he had never called the coronavirus pandemic as hoax.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

(Image credits: AP)