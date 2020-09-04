France Urges US To Withdraw Sanctions On International Criminal Court Officials

Following the United States' decision to impose sanctions on top officials of the International Criminal Court, France called upon the Trump administration to withdraw the unilateral measures on Thursday, September 3.

As per reports, France called the US sanctions a "grave attack" on the court and the independence of justice. Earlier on Wednesday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had announced the sanctions on ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a televised address. He refrained from providing specific reasons but said the ICC “continues to target Americans” to justify the move.

READ: US Sanctions International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor For 'targeting Americans'

READ: International Criminal Court Expresses 'profound Regret' Over US Sanctions

US imposes sanctions on ICC officials

According to the reports, the sanctions were also imposed against the ICC’s Director of Jurisdiction, Complementary and Cooperation Division Phakiso Mochochoko. The US Treasury Department issued a statement deeming Bensouda and Mochochoko “specially designated nationals” while grouping them alongside terrorists and narcotics traffickers, blocking their assets, and prohibited US citizens from associating with them.

Earlier in June, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order forcing sanctions on ICC officials examining Americans following the court's decision to open an investigation into atrocities carried out by all sides in Afghanistan. As per reports, the United States also frowned upon ICC's investigation of possible Israeli violations against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been widely criticised for its anti-ICC campaign which was not received support from traditional western democracies or US allies except Israel. As per reports, the ICC for its part has said it was “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the court’s judicial proceedings”.

The International Criminal Court is reported to have said that it would respond to the sanctioning of Bensouda and Mochochoko later on Wednesday, September 2. The Trump administration's policies against the ICC has left it diplomatically isolated in the international arena.

(With AP inputs)

READ: Kosovo’s President Faces Prosecutors In The Hague

READ: Dutch Police Try To Break Up Virus Protest In The Hague