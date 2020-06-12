International Criminal Court Expresses 'profound Regret' Over US Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) expressed “profound regret” over US’ sanctions on Court officials involved in the investigation of alleged war crimes by American forces in Afghanistan. ICC said in a statement that it stands firmly by its staff and officials and remains unwavering in its commitment to discharging, independently and impartially, the mandate bestowed upon it by the Rome Statute and the States that are party to it.

US President Donald Trump has authorised economic and travel sanctions against the employees of the ICC, calling the investigations “illegitimate assertions of jurisdiction”. The executive order signed by Trump said that the investigation threatens to subject current and former government and allied officials to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest.

Announcing the executive order, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the ICC cannot subject Americans to arrest, prosecution, and jail since America is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC. He opined that even if a prosecution were to proceed, it would make a mockery of due process as there is no requirement for unanimity for a conviction and the prosecution can rely on hearsay to obtain a conviction.

“We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are.threatened by a kangaroo court,” said the top US diplomat.

'Unprecedented attack'

ICC said that the sanctions are the latest in a series of “unprecedented attack” on the international tribunal as well as on the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice. The Hague-based court added that the sanctions are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court's independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings.

“An attack on the ICC also represents an attack against the interests of victims of atrocity crimes, for many of whom the Court represents the last hope for justice,” the statement read.

