French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Iranian regime's crackdown on anti-hijab protestors. Speaking with France 2, a local television news channel in France, he stated that France stands with Iranian women, as per a report by Iran International English. On October 8th, France had urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as they could. The warning was disseminated via the French Foreign Ministry website.

“Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the notice on the website read. Protests in Iran began back in mid-September when a woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody. She was held in custody for violating Iran's strict laws that mandate all women to cover their hair with hijab. At least 201 people have lost their lives in the ongoing demonstrations in Iran. According to the official website of Iran Human Rights, at least 201 people, including 23 minors, have died in the bloody nationwide crackdown against anti-Hijab protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. As per Tehran's Children's Rights Protection Society has stated that families are being kept in the dark. The family of these children are not aware where their children are. Reports on Iranian media indicate that the average age of detainees from the protests was around 15.

Gunshots fired at anti-hijab protests

On Thursday, gunshots were fired at the protests. Gunshots were heard in Isfahan and Saqez, as per a video posted by Iran Human Rights and Kurdish rights group Hengaw. Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that Iran's enemies were stoking street riots. "The actions of the enemy, such as propaganda, trying to influence minds, creating excitement, encouraging and even teaching the manufacture of incendiary devices are now completely clear," said Khamenei.

Ursula Von Der Leyen suggests sanctions against Iran

On Wednesday, 'Tehran Youth' had called for nationwide protests to overthrow the Iranian regime. The protests have entered their fourth week. Iran has reportedly cracked down violently on the protests and blocked access to social media sites such as WhatsApp and Instagram. French president Emmanuel Macron is not the only European leader speaking out against Iran's crackdown. European Commission's chief Ursula Von Der Leyen said it was time to sanction the people who are responsible for "repression of women" in Iran.