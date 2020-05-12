Coroanvirus: France’s National Assembly Extends State Of Emergency Until July 10

France's National Assembly has reportedly voted to extend the nationwide state of emergency until July 10. According to international media reports, the state of emergency allows the government to take stricter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. It includes restrictions on travel and to follow social distancing measures. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier stated that he will seize the Constitutional Council, a body that will examine if it is in accordance with France’s Constitution. As per reports, some lawmakers in Senate and the National Assembly raised concerns regarding the implications of the law for individual freedoms.

94,056 active cases

The country was divided into red or green zones as France moved to the next phase of easing restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Till now, France has recorded 26,643 deaths due to COVID-19 infections and reportedly has 94,056 active cases. Meanwhile, French PM elaborated that the administrative regions in the country will be assigned either red or green colour depending on the number of new cases in seven days, the capacity of regional intensive care units, local testing and tracing efficiency.

In the country’s National Assembly, Philippe said that the red departments will witness the lifting of lockdown in a “more strict form” and French Director-General of Health will present the entire break down of the areas every evening with the results, department by department. In terms of ramping up its testing capacity, French PM said the medical officials are going to test “a lot of asymptomatics” by testing anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms and the ones who came in contact. Philippe noted that if France comes out of its restriction phase and people continue to do as they please, “it will not work”.

Easing Restrictions

Philippe had said earlier that even though the situation in the country was improving, the life to normalcy would be a gradual process. France, which went under lockdown on March 17, has probably contained the first wave of infections and the restrictions might be lifted after two months on May 11. However, French PM has reportedly said the citizens “will have to learn to live with the virus” as their life after May 11 “will not be like before”.

