Pakistan Minister Qureshi Raises Jamia Attack In Assembly, Silent On Lahore Protests

In shocking meddling of India's internal affairs, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has raised the attack on Delhi's Jamia Millia University students by the Delhi police in Pakistan's National Assembly. He reportedly stated that the police were thrashing students in Jamia, Aligarh Muslim University - offering Pakistan's solidarity with the muslims in India. He further fearmongered saying that he felt the vibes of the Godhra riots in this attack, appealing everyone to oppose the attacks in India. He had also tweeted his disapproval of the attack.

Pakistan raises Jamia University attack

Concerned about the brutal & indiscriminate use of force by the state on Indian Muslim students of Jamia Millia Islamia & Aligarh Muslim University, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 16, 2019

Silent on student protests

Curiously he was silent on the recent Student Solidarity March on November 29 across 50 cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta against the ban on student unions imposed by the Imran Khan-led government. Reports state that the Pakistani police had charged the 250-300 protestors with sedition for raising chants against the Pakistani Army. Amnesty International has condemned the detainment of the students for their peaceful protest.

Imran Khan hints at lifting of ban

Soon after the nation-wide protests, Prime Minister Imran Khan who had condemned the universities hinted at the lift of the ban on student unions. He claimed that Pakistan universities' student unions became violent battlegrounds, destroying campuses. But, he added that his government will establish a code of conduct to 'restore & enable student unions'.

We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2019

Anti-CAA protests

Currently, violent protests are rampant across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday.