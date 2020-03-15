French Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Nationwide Toll Rises To 4,469

Brune Poirson, the French Secretary of State to the Minister for Ecological and Inclusive Transition has been tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported citing a ministry spokesperson on March 14. This comes as France continues to battle with COVID-19, and has announced a lockdown across the nation. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has reportedly infected 1,56,760 and killed 5,839 people across the globe.

The spokesman while speaking to international media further said that despite the symptoms, her health condition showed no worrying signs. He added that as per the Health Authority’s recommendations, all the contact cases were identified and quarantined. This comes as France reported 4,469 cases of infection and 91 deaths.

Earlier, French Minister of Culture Franck Riester was diagnosed with coronavirus, international media reported on March 9. According to reports, before getting quarantined, the 41-year-old lawmaker had spent several days at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier. In the first week of March, a French MP and parliament staffer were tested positive.

France on lockdown

This comes as French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, on March 15 announced that in light of the acceleration of the spread of the coronavirus, France will shut down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and non-essential retail shops. He also said that grocery stores and all other essential public services would continue to remain open. The French Prime Minister also advised all French citizens to remain at home as much as possible to aid in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

French authorities had earlier already shut down schools and banned gatherings of more than 100 people while advising people to limit their social life, and asking people over 70 years of age to stay at home. However, according to the French Prime Minister, these measures were not ‘well-implemented’.

