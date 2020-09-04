French Man Plans To Live-stream His Death After Macron Rejects Euthanasia Plea

A French man suffering from a rare incurable disease has planned to live-stream his death on social media after President Emmanuel Macron turned down his request for active euthanasia. Alain Cocq, who suffers from a rare condition where the walls of the arteries stick together, had written to Macron, asking for active euthanasia.

Macron wrote back expressing his inability to accept the extraordinary request, saying it was not allowed under French law. In the letter made public by Cocq on his Facebook page, Macron said that he is not above the law and so unable to comply with the request.

"I cannot ask anyone to go beyond our current legal framework... Your wish is to request active assistance in dying which is not currently permitted in our country," the letter read.

Read: Charlie Hebdo Attack Accomplices Face Trial; Macron Says 'won't Condemn Muhammad Cartoon'

Read: Emmanuel Macron Pushes For Lebanon Reforms, Sets Terms On Beirut Blast Bailout Package

After the refusal, Cocq announced that he would stop the intake of food and drink and any kind of treatment starting September 4. He believed that he has less than a weak to live and would broadcast his death on Facebook to draw attention to the plight of such terminally-ill patients struggling to receive active euthanasia.

Macron's personal support

Cocq opined that the decision would create a long-term impact on the ongoing debate over the legality of active euthanasia and will be a step forward in amending the contentious law. Macron said in the letter that he respects his action, adding a handwritten postscript which read, “With all my personal support and profound respect.”

Euthanasia, also loosely called mercy killing, is the intentional ending of the life of a person suffering from an incurable or painful disease at the patient’s request to attain an easy or painless death. Its legality is being debated for a long period of time and in France, the case of Vincent Lamber made international headlines after doctors removed life support following a long legal battle.

Read: Lebanon To Designate Ambassador To Germany As PM Ahead Of Macron's Visit

Read: US Election 2020: French President Macron Says 'World Needs A Globally Active US Leader'