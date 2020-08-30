US Election 2020: French President Macron Says 'World Needs A Globally Active US Leader'

While French President Emmanuel Macron cannot pick a favourite in the upcoming US Presidential Election, he has expressed his desire for a more 'global player'. Without taking sides, Macron said he hopes whoever wins the November elections is more active in world politics and keeping up with the diplomatic protocol, the French leader vowed to work together with whoever wins.

Strained US relations with allies

President Donald Trump’s 'America-first' foreign policy has sparked frustrations among its historic allies like France who are closely monitoring the upcoming US presidential race between Trump and his Democratic party rival Joe Biden.

As per reports, Macron has been critical of Trump's move to pull out the United States from different international agreements, which includes the Paris climate change accord and the Iran nuclear deal. Trump has also demanded US' European allies to pay more for their defence, while indulging in a heated debate with French authorities over taxes and tensions in global hotspots.

According to reports, the two leaders' friendly ties have become tense over the months. The Associated Press quoted Macron saying, "What’s important in the international context is that we have a United States that can play its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a member that is fully involved in big multilateral questions".

“We need the United States for resolving the most complex conflicts, and we need to have the United States that is a partner in collective security,” the French President added.

While quelling questions about his own political plans, Macron said amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and its multifaced problems, he shouldn’t be “distracted” by the question of whether he will seek another term in 2022.

Despite multiple ongoing crises prevailing in the United States ranging from COVID-19 pandemic and anti-racism protests, Trump spoke about the “American Dream” in his speech at the Republican National Convention 2020 on Thursday, August 27.

The incumbent US President added that the November elections will be the deciding factor if the US citizens will "save" the American dream. Trump lashed out on the rival Democrats socialist agenda that according to him will ruin the country.

(With AP Inputs)

