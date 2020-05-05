France PM Philippe Hints At Resuming Religious Services Earlier Than Planned

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on May 4 said that his government may allow religious services to resume by the end of this month if relaxation of lockdown rules don't result in an increase in Coronavirus cases in the country. The government had earlier indicated that religious services in the country would be banned until June 2; however, Philippe on Monday told the Senate that this may be advanced by four days. It is to be noted that the Christian holy day of Pentecost, celebrated 50 days after Easter Sunday, falls on May 31.

Read: UN Chief: Our Response To COVID-19 Must Respect Rights And Dignity Of Older People

President Emmanuel Macron on April 13 announced that the country will see relaxation in lockdown restrictions starting from May 11, without mentioning the nitty-gritty of the plan. Prime Minister Philippe issued new guidelines outlining how the country will move ahead in the coming months. Philippe also issued guidance on the testing and isolation of the sick, wearing of masks, and public gatherings. Philippe said it will be mandatory for people to wear masks in public places or travelling in public transport or taxis. Philippe said businesses will be allowed to reopen but restaurants, cafes, and beaches will remain closed until at least June.

Read: COVID-19: Brazil President Bolsonaro Wants People To Return To Work Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus in France

The mortality rate in France has reportedly dropped compared to the initial numbers at the start of the outbreak in the country. The peak in France has reportedly passed as the country recorded just over 500 new cases on May 2 compared to more than 17,000 on April 3. The new deaths in the country have also significantly decreased, recording just 135 new deaths compared to 1,438 on April 15. According to data by worldometer, France has reported 1,69,462 confirmed Coronavirus cases so far, of which 25,201 people have lost their lives. The recovery rate in the country is at 67 percent with 51,371 recovered from the disease to date.

Read: COVID-19: France To Announce Country’s Strategy For Relaxing Restrictions

Read: US Contemplating Retaliatory Measures Against China For Poor Handling Of COVID Outbreak

(Image Credit: AP)

